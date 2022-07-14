Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €28.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €28.00 ($28.00) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($35.50) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.50) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.90 ($20.90) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

EVK stock opened at €19.64 ($19.64) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($32.97). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.75.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

