Evercore ISI Reaffirms “In-Line” Rating for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DRH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.79.

DRH traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.20. 38,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,933. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,350,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after purchasing an additional 62,963 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

