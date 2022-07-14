EUNO Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $1.23 million and $1.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00244226 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,592,452,726 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.