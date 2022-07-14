EtherGem 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $171.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (EGEM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $88,577.77 and $171.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EtherGem has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

