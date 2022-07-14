Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Shares Up 0%

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $41.00. 315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQGPF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equitable Group from C$97.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.58.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.