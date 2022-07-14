Enigma (ENG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $100,926.00

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $116,871.54 and approximately $100,926.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00209744 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000164 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000256 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001092 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.47 or 0.00490280 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

