Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Raymond James

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.64.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$5.42 on Monday. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$5.32 and a 1 year high of C$11.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.75. The firm has a market cap of C$486.06 million and a P/E ratio of -22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.89%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

