Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $993,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 181,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.16. 19,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,195. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.43 and a twelve month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.