Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,151 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,894,000 after purchasing an additional 346,360 shares during the period.

Shares of MGK stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.59. The company had a trading volume of 19,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,392. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.49 and its 200 day moving average is $216.15.

