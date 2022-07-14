Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $17.06. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emles @Home ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

