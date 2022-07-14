Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,946 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.88.

Shares of EMR traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,359. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $105.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

