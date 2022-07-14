Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESI. Barclays upgraded shares of Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NYSE ESI opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $680.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,097,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,330,000 after buying an additional 2,432,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $42,996,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $29,866,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,159,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,749,000 after buying an additional 984,222 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

