Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Down 85.6% Over Last Week

Electrum Dark (ELD) traded up 78.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded down 85.6% against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $605.12 and approximately $18.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000810 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000298 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00093941 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.