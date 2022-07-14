Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Boosted by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,037 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after buying an additional 1,690,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $218,333,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,072,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $281,338,000 after acquiring an additional 593,329 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 60.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,559,000 after buying an additional 557,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after buying an additional 541,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,295 shares of company stock worth $7,732,812. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

