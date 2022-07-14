Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ECIFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Electricité de France from €10.00 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($9.00) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electricité de France presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.35.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $3.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th.

Electricité de France Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.