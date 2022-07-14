Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Lowered to $156.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $178.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.40.

NYSE:ETN traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $123.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,674. Eaton has a 1-year low of $123.18 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.70.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.59%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

