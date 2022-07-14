DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $87.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.40.

NYSE:DD traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 51,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,116. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 19.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. ERN LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 16.8% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,396,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,601,000 after buying an additional 200,619 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

