Dotmoovs (MOOV) Trading 18.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Dotmoovs has a total market cap of $4.35 million and $551,825.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

Dotmoovs (MOOV) is a coin. It was first traded on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

