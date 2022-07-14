Donut Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $112,143.57 and approximately $138.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Donut has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00099389 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00016794 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

