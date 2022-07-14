dKargo (DKA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17.52 Million

dKargo (DKA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One dKargo coin can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. dKargo has a market capitalization of $45.92 million and $17.52 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dKargo has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dKargo Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

