Devolver Digital’s (DEVO) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of LON DEVO opened at GBX 62 ($0.74) on Monday. Devolver Digital has a 52-week low of GBX 50 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 222 ($2.64). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.07. The firm has a market cap of £274.20 million and a PE ratio of 1,033.33.

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

