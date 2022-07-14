DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,330. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.