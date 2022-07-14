DecentBet Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $34,919.42 and approximately $25.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

