Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 2,078 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 6,912.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after buying an additional 578,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 2,913 shares of company stock worth $146,107 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.88. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

