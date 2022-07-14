Dash (DASH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $113.32 Million

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.20 or 0.00208123 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $456.47 million and approximately $113.32 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000172 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000263 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001131 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.01 or 0.00517880 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,817,058 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

