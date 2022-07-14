Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) PT Raised to $80.00

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $47.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DQ. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $90.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 50.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.