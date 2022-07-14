Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Short Interest Update

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the June 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 317,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Daktronics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 138,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 871,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 360,922 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Daktronics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Daktronics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

DAKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daktronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ DAKT remained flat at $$3.23 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,167. Daktronics has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $145.46 million, a P/E ratio of 323.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Daktronics (Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.