Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Lowered to $216.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $232.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.80.

Cummins stock traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.82.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $302,269,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,604,000 after purchasing an additional 264,096 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 244,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

