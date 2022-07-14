Crown (CRW) One Day Volume Hits $528.00

Crown (CRW) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, Crown has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $466,763.80 and $528.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,154.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00503478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00254763 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013707 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,077,123 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

