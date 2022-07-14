Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.00

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROAD. Raymond James raised shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.14 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 430.7% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,927,000 after acquiring an additional 266,648 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 56.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 635,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,634,000 after acquiring an additional 229,731 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 81.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 203,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 91,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

