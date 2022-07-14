Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Down 6.7%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 67,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,620,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SID. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.136 dividend. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,904,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,209,000 after buying an additional 730,767 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,108,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after buying an additional 877,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 357.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,446,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 1,130,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 183,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

