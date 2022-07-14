Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $92.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.77.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,901. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.3% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,092,810 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $141,244,000 after purchasing an additional 308,980 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

