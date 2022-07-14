City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target Cut to $15.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s previous close.

CIO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of CIO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a market cap of $552.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a net margin of 271.64% and a return on equity of 83.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $13,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in City Office REIT by 122.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 369,867 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $5,674,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,980,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,169,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

