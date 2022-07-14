Citigroup Lowers Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $582.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.69. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $45,540.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Pulmonx by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

