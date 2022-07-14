Citigroup Cuts Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $200.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $204.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Crown Castle International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.47.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $170.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.28. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $985,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

