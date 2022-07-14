Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Cut by Carroll Investors Inc

Carroll Investors Inc trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Cintas by 25.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $382.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Argus cut their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.60.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.