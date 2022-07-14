China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Short Interest Update

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

OTCMKTS CGHLY traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99. China Gas has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $80.48.

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

