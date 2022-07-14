Chimpion (BNANA) Price Reaches $1.07 on Top Exchanges

Chimpion (BNANA) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $33.83 million and approximately $93,360.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00005290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,150.50 or 0.99982713 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003174 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

