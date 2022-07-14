Chico Wealth RIA Acquires Shares of 1,652 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Ferguson accounts for approximately 0.2% of Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £114.75 ($136.48) to £103.65 ($123.28) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from £122 ($145.10) to GBX 9,800 ($116.56) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £190 ($225.98) to £145 ($172.45) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,535.38.

Shares of FERG stock traded up $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $110.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $183.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.77 and its 200 day moving average is $137.47.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

