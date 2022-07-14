ChatCoin Market Capitalization Tops $526,434.75 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $526,434.75 and approximately $11,717.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,260.86 or 1.00030299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00040354 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00025053 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.