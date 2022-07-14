CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 134,814 shares.The stock last traded at $80.79 and had previously closed at $80.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.09.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 11.49%. Research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

