CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 134,814 shares.The stock last traded at $80.79 and had previously closed at $80.23.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.04.
The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.09.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CGI Company Profile (NYSE:GIB)
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
