CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 79,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 103,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market cap of C$24.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41.

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.12 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that CEMATRIX Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation materials for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

