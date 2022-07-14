Carroll Investors Inc Sells 126 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Carroll Investors Inc lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 28,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM traded down $7.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $294.85. 6,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,572. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.80. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.38.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.