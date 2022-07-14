Carroll Investors Inc Has $29,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Carroll Investors Inc lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,840 shares of company stock worth $17,999,457. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.08. 37,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,983. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average of $107.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.