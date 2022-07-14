Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,790. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $134.91. The company has a market cap of $466.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $205,268.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,606 shares in the company, valued at $12,202,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 6,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $231,648.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,164.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,550 shares of company stock worth $1,401,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 11.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 280.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

