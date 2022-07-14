Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Capstone Companies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 6,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,654. Capstone Companies has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

About Capstone Companies

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfaces-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet light bars, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

