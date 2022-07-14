Cambiar Investors LLC Has $48.83 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,154 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $48,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $56,540,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock traded down $5.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.00. 24,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,432. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

