Bytecoin Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.72 million and $16,355.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00611566 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000197 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

