Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,350. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Brooks Macdonald Group traded as low as GBX 1,950 ($23.19) and last traded at GBX 2,000 ($23.79), with a volume of 2741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,160 ($25.69).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Dagmar Kent Kershaw acquired 840 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,360 ($28.07) per share, for a total transaction of £19,824 ($23,577.55).

The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,272.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,379.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £324.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,785.71.

About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

