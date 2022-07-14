Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) PT at $41.78

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11. Cameco has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

